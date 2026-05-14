KDP leader, Kurdish PM welcome Iraq’s new government

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday, congratulated Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after Parliament granted confidence to his government, wishing him success in leading the country during a phone call.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also welcomed the confidence vote, expressing hope that the new government would open “a new phase of stability and peace in Iraq,” while advancing constitutional implementation and improving ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Parliament approved al-Zaidi’s cabinet and ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers while postponing votes on six portfolios, including the interior and higher education ministries, following objections to several nominees.