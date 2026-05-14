Iraqi fishermen work Euphrates waters in Babil at sunset

Shafaq News- Babil

Fishermen in Al-Kifl, south of Iraq’s Babil province, cast their nets into the Euphrates River at sunset in search of their daily catch, images obtained by Shafaq News on Thursday showed.

Iraq relies on fish farming and fishing to meet domestic demand, with 2024 data from the Food and Agriculture Organization indicating that the country’s total fisheries production reached 85,000 metric tonnes.

The Iraqi Fish Producers Association, however, reported severe losses in 2025, noting that water shortages and disease outbreaks drove fish prices down to around 4,500 Iraqi dinars ($3) per kilogram, while production costs remain at about 6,000 dinars ($4), directly harming fish farmers financially.