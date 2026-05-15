Putin hails Russian-Iraqi friendship as he congratulates al-Zaidi on confidence vote

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian-Iraqi relations rest on deep-rooted traditions of friendship and mutual respect, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, as he congratulated Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on winning parliament's confidence vote.

In a telegram received by Shafaq News, Putin said he looked forward to al-Zaidi's tenure advancing fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation across multiple sectors, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to regional stability and security.

Iraq's Council of Representatives voted Thursday to grant confidence to the Zaidi government and its ministerial platform, approving 14 ministers while deferring nine portfolios until after the Eid al-Adha holiday amid political disagreements and a US warning against including armed factions in the new cabinet.