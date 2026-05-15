Ayatollah Al-Sistani office expands humanitarian aid for displaced Lebanese

Shafaq News- Beirut

The office of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, in Lebanon said on Friday that humanitarian assistance provided to people displaced by Israeli attacks since March had reached more than 74,000 families.

Hamed Al-Khafaf, director of Lebanon's office, said in a statement that relief operations began during the first days of the crisis through support for charities, individual initiatives, and kitchens preparing thousands of meals daily for displaced people across Lebanon. The office also supported clerics and community figures involved in shelter and relief efforts, and launched an electronic medical assistance form that enabled displaced patients to receive financial support transferred directly to hospitals.

The cash assistance program for displaced families received 86,633 applications between April 2 and April 9.

Financial assistance was transferred to beneficiaries through money transfer companies linked to mobile phone services, while limited technical issues continued to be addressed, Al-Khafaf said, noting that the electronic cash assistance program has now concluded but could reopen depending on future developments.

In April, Iraq expanded food and shelter aid to families in Lebanon, providing rations, bedding, and supplies for communal kitchens.

Israel launched a large-scale military campaign against Lebanon on March 2, 2026, leaving 2,896 people dead, 8,824 wounded, and more than one million displaced, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.