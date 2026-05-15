Drone from Iran-US conflict found in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

An unidentified drone believed to be linked to the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel was found on Friday in eastern Dhi Qar Province, a security source said.

The drone was discovered in agricultural land in the village of Badr Al-Rumaidh in Al-Islah district, east of Dhi Qar.

A specialized team later transferred the drone to a secure location, without providing further details on its origin.

During the recent confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, several drones crashed in different Iraqi provinces. Some reportedly went down due to technical malfunctions, while others were shot down. Several incidents caused civilian casualties and property damage.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across provinces