Rocket tank falls in Iraq’s Nineveh, drone down in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Dhi Qar

A rocket fuel tank lands inside a property in a village in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, without causing injuries, security sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

Authorities opened an investigation and secured the site pending inspection by specialized teams.

Another drone crashed in Dhi Qar’s southern marshes without causing material damage or casualties, the source told our agency.

Shafaq News obtained a video showing the drone’s fall and the fire that erupted afterward.