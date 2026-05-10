Iraq security brief: Missile attack hits Erbil camp, Police arrest rape suspect

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on May 10.

- Wanted Terror Suspect Dies in Clash (Basra)

A suspect accused of terrorism died during an armed clash with security forces carrying out an arrest operation in Basra.

- Missiles Strike Iranian Kurdish Opposition Camp (Erbil)

Between three and four missiles hit a camp hosting Iranian Kurdish opposition group in the Alana Valley northeast of Erbil.

- Police Arrest Child Rape Suspect (Babil)

Anti-crime forces arrested a suspect accused of assaulting and raping a child after tracking him to Baghdad less than 24 hours after the incident.

- Court Sentences Man to Death for Murder (Wasit)

A criminal court sentenced a young man to death after he confessed to killing and burying his friend over personal disputes.

- Search Teams Recover Teen’s Body from Tigris (Nineveh)

Authorities recovered the body of a teenager born in 2008 from the Tigris River two weeks after he drowned southeast of Mosul.

- Horse Riding Accident Kills Child (Kirkuk)

A fifth-grade pupil died after falling from a horse inside an orchard southeast of Kirkuk during a summer outing.

- Security Forces Shut Down Gambling Hall (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command closed a gambling hall in Karrada, arrested four suspects, and seized 90 gambling devices.

- Crash Near Checkpoint Leaves One Dead (Baghdad)

A collision between two vehicles near an armored checkpoint killed one person and injured two others.

- Car Overturn Kills Woman, Injures Husband (Dhi Qar)

A vehicle overturned on Al-Gatiya road near Al-Shatra, killing a woman and critically injuring her husband.

- Tribal Clash Over Water Shares Injures Four (Dhi Qar)

A tribal dispute over water shares wounded four people, and security forces arrested more than 20 participants after surrounding the area.

- Security Forces Bust Extortion Network (Nineveh)

Iraqi police dismantled an extortion gang that falsely claimed ties to armed factions to threaten government employees and private companies for money.

- Authorities Seize Marijuana Shipment (Kirkuk)

Anti-drug forces seized three kilograms of marijuana and arrested a suspected trafficker during a joint operation between Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah units.

- Police Arrest Foreign Theft Suspect (Diyala)

Security units tracked and arrested a foreign suspect in Baghdad after he confessed to stealing money from a resident in Diyala’s Kanaan district.

- Ira’s river police Rescue Woman from Drowning (Najaf)

River police rescued a woman after she jumped into the Kufa River basin in an apparent suicide attempt.

- Police Arrest Fraud Suspect in Ambush (Babil)

Police arrested a woman wanted on fraud and forgery charges after luring her into Babil, where she admitted using forged checks purchased in Baghdad to buy modern vehicles.