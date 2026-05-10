Iraq security brief: Missile attack hits Erbil camp, Police arrest rape suspect
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on May 10.
- Wanted Terror Suspect Dies in Clash (Basra)
A suspect accused of terrorism died during an armed clash with security forces carrying out an arrest operation in Basra.
- Missiles Strike Iranian Kurdish Opposition Camp (Erbil)
Between three and four missiles hit a camp hosting Iranian Kurdish opposition group in the Alana Valley northeast of Erbil.
- Police Arrest Child Rape Suspect (Babil)
Anti-crime forces arrested a suspect accused of assaulting and raping a child after tracking him to Baghdad less than 24 hours after the incident.
- Court Sentences Man to Death for Murder (Wasit)
A criminal court sentenced a young man to death after he confessed to killing and burying his friend over personal disputes.
- Search Teams Recover Teen’s Body from Tigris (Nineveh)
Authorities recovered the body of a teenager born in 2008 from the Tigris River two weeks after he drowned southeast of Mosul.
- Horse Riding Accident Kills Child (Kirkuk)
A fifth-grade pupil died after falling from a horse inside an orchard southeast of Kirkuk during a summer outing.
- Security Forces Shut Down Gambling Hall (Baghdad)
Baghdad Operations Command closed a gambling hall in Karrada, arrested four suspects, and seized 90 gambling devices.
- Crash Near Checkpoint Leaves One Dead (Baghdad)
A collision between two vehicles near an armored checkpoint killed one person and injured two others.
- Car Overturn Kills Woman, Injures Husband (Dhi Qar)
A vehicle overturned on Al-Gatiya road near Al-Shatra, killing a woman and critically injuring her husband.
- Tribal Clash Over Water Shares Injures Four (Dhi Qar)
A tribal dispute over water shares wounded four people, and security forces arrested more than 20 participants after surrounding the area.
- Security Forces Bust Extortion Network (Nineveh)
Iraqi police dismantled an extortion gang that falsely claimed ties to armed factions to threaten government employees and private companies for money.
- Authorities Seize Marijuana Shipment (Kirkuk)
Anti-drug forces seized three kilograms of marijuana and arrested a suspected trafficker during a joint operation between Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah units.
- Police Arrest Foreign Theft Suspect (Diyala)
Security units tracked and arrested a foreign suspect in Baghdad after he confessed to stealing money from a resident in Diyala’s Kanaan district.
- Ira’s river police Rescue Woman from Drowning (Najaf)
River police rescued a woman after she jumped into the Kufa River basin in an apparent suicide attempt.
- Police Arrest Fraud Suspect in Ambush (Babil)
Police arrested a woman wanted on fraud and forgery charges after luring her into Babil, where she admitted using forged checks purchased in Baghdad to buy modern vehicles.