Wanted suspect killed in clash with security forces in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

A wanted suspect accused of terrorism died on Sunday after clashing with security forces carrying out an arrest operation in Basra, southern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News.

The suspect threw a hand grenade at the force, but it failed to explode, before opening fire with a Kalashnikov rifle, prompting security personnel to respond and wound him in several parts of the body. He was reportedly transferred to a hospital following the clash but later died from his injuries.

The source did not disclose the group to which the suspect was allegedly affiliated.