Basra's Al-Eidani declares alliance with Al-Asas ahead of cabinet vote

Shafaq News- Basra

The Istimrar Party, led by Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, has declared a new political alliance with Al-Asas Alliance, according to an official party document addressed to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi.

Signed by Al-Eidani in his capacity as party president and secretary-general, the document states that Istimrar signatories consider themselves unaffiliated with candidates put forward by the Tasmeem Alliance, the Ajyal Gathering, and the Absher Ya Iraq coalition.

The alliance has nominated Mohsen Ali Al-Mandalawi, Al-Asas head, for the communications ministry portfolio in the incoming cabinet. Political sources told Shafaq News earlier that MP Mustafa Sanad, Absher Ya Iraq coalition head, had been rejected for the same post.

Al-Asas holds 8 seats in the Council of Representatives, followed by Tasmeem with 6, Absher Ya Iraq with 4, and Ajyal Gathering with 1.

Iraq's Council of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday evening on the full ministerial cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead