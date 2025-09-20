CTS captures ex-Qaeda militant in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), backed by the US-led coalition, arrested a senior militant in a raid south of Kirkuk on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The detainee, once active in both al-Qaeda and ISIS, supplied weapons and equipment to extremist cells, the source said.

No casualties were reported.

Read more: Why experts warn of an ISIS resurgence in Iraq

Earlier today, the security forces launched a sweeping operation in northern Kirkuk to track down suspected ISIS militants accused of attacking Kurdish farmers.

Recent assessments indicate ISIS remains active in Iraq, though far weaker than at its peak. Security and UN sources estimate there are 1,500–3,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria combined, many of whom are in isolated rural or desert areas.