Iraq arrests 10 ISIS operatives in multi-province raids

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested 10 ISIS militants during a series of coordinated operations across several provinces, the agency announced Thursday.

Targeted raids in Diyala, Saladin, Nineveh, and Kirkuk each led to the arrest of one operative. In Al-Anbar, two separate missions resulted in the capture of three others, while two additional suspects were detained in undisclosed locations.

A joint operation with the General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism in al-Sulaymaniyah led to the arrest of another militant in the province.

During the same campaign, six ISIS hideouts were located and destroyed in the remote desert areas of Rawa and southern Al-Rutbah, in Al-Anbar.