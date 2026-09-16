Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, hovering around 158,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 158,000 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 157,250 dinars in morning trading.

In Baghdad’s currency exchange shops, the dollar was selling at 158,500 dinars per $100 and buying at 157,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also rose, with exchange shops selling $100 for 157,900 dinars and buying it for 157,850 dinars.