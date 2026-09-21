Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Monday the KRI’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, highlighting the role of Islamic religious scholars in promoting moderation and tolerance while countering extremism.

Marking the 56th anniversary of the Union of Islamic Religious Scholars in Kurdistan, Barzani credited its members with safeguarding humanitarian and national values and fostering social harmony. He also recalled their contribution to the Kurdish liberation movement alongside the Peshmerga and other members of society, paying tribute to those who lost their lives and congratulating the union’s leadership and members on the occasion.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پيرۆزبايى له‌ یەکێتیی زانایانى ئايينيى ئيسلامى كوردستان ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/YHORO9xTAC pic.twitter.com/Rq3MsMqtKg — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 21, 2026

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