Shafaq News- Nagoya/ Baghdad

Iraq won bronze in the men’s doubles teqball competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday after Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi and Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi defeated Vietnam 2-1.

Vietnamese media confirmed that Ba Truong Giang and Le Anh Khoa lost the bronze-medal match 1-2 to the Iraqi pair at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

Radhi and Alelayawi reached the semifinals before losing to Thailand’s Sorrasak Thaosiri and Jirati Chanliang, sending Iraq into the bronze-medal match.

The Iraqi delegation described the result as the country’s second teqball bronze at the Games, after an earlier medal in mixed doubles.

Teqball is making its debut as a medal sport at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. FITEQ said 12 nations entered the men’s doubles competition.