Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq fell to zero last week from 46,000 barrels per day (bpd) the previous week, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Canada remained the largest crude supplier to the United States at 4.352 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 782,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 362,000 bpd, Mexico at 228,000 bpd, and Brazil at 202,000 bpd.

Guyana supplied 183,000 bpd, followed by Nigeria at 181,000 bpd and Colombia at 147,000 bpd. Iraq and Argentina recorded no crude shipments to the United States during the week.

Iraqi crude shipments to the US have fluctuated sharply in recent weeks, averaging 6,000 bpd in the week ending August 14, falling to zero on August 21, rising to 38,000 bpd on August 28 and 46,000 bpd on September 4, before returning to zero in the latest weekly data.