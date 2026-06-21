EIA: Iraqi crude exports to US fall to zero

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States fell to zero last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed, after averaging 107,000 barrels per day (bpd) the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.718 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 535,000 bpd, Mexico with 249,000 bpd, Ecuador with 169,000 bpd, and Brazil with 133,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia supplied 71,000 bpd, followed by Colombia with 1,000 bpd.

No oil was imported from Nigeria or Libya during the reporting week.

EIA historical data show Iraqi shipments to the US market have fluctuated in recent weeks, recording 100,000 bpd on May 8 and 67,000 bpd on May 15 before falling to zero on May 22. The exports later rose to 107,000 bpd on June 5, then returned to zero in the week ending June 12.