EIA: Iraq ranks 2nd in oil exports to US last week

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 4.332 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 1.082 million bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.414 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 357,000 bpd last week, which represented 176,000 bpd, more than the previous week’s average of 181,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.183 million bpd, followed by Iraq, Saudi Arabia came next with 282,000 bpd, Ecuador 199,000 bpd and Venezuela with 96,000 bpd.

Imports from Mexico averaged 71,000 bpd, Colombia 63,000 bpd, Brazil 47,000 bpd, and Nigeria 35,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Libya during the reporting week.