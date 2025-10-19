EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States fell sharply last week, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The average US crude imports from seven major suppliers stood at 4.84 million barrels per day (bpd), down by 317,000 bpd from the previous week’s level of 5.53 million barrels.

Iraq’s oil shipments to the US averaged 40,000 bpd, a decrease of 95,000 barrels compared to 135,000 bpd in the preceding week.

The largest share of imports came from Canada, with 3.77 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 462,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 216,000 bpd, and Colombia at 214,000 bpd.

Imports from Libya averaged 93,000 bpd, while Venezuela supplied 49,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Nigeria, Brazil, or Ecuador during the reporting week.