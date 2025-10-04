Iraqi oil exports to US drop sharply last week

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States declined last week, according to data released on Saturday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said that US crude imports from nine major suppliers averaged 4.847 million barrels per day (bpd) during the past week, down by 920,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.767 million bpd.

Iraq’s exports to the US averaged 8,000 bpd, marking a sharp drop of 189,000 bpd from the 197,000 bpd recorded the week before.

Canada remained the top oil supplier to the US with 4.1 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 265,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 248,000 bpd, and Libya with 158,000 bpd.

US imports also included 140,000 bpd from Brazil, 133,000 bpd from Colombia, 49,000 bpd from Venezuela, and 43,000 bpd from Nigeria, while no oil shipments were received from Ecuador.

Earlier, the agency reported that Iraq’s oil exports to the US exceeded 8 million barrels in July, ranking the country fourth among oil suppliers and second among Arab countries.