EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge to 135,000 bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose sharply last week, reaching an average of 135,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from just 8,000 barrels the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.53 million bpd, an increase of 317,000 barrels compared to the previous week.

Canada remained the top exporter to the US with 3.6 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 494,000 bpd, Libya at 225,000 bpd, and Nigeria at 219,000 bpd. Imports also came from Brazil (210,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (195,000 bpd), Venezuela (194,000 bpd), Ecuador (187,000 bpd), and Colombia (71,000 bpd).