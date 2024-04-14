Surge in Iraqi oil exports to US reported by EIA

Shafaq News / The U Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had increased during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.097 million bpd, down by 314,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.411 million bpd."

EIA c continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 142,000 bpd last week, an increase of 51,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 91,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.546 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Saudi Arabia with 531,000 bpd, and Brazil with 257,000 bpd."

"Ecuador, Colombia, Nigeria, and Libya closely trailed with, 231,000, 114,000, 43,000, and 24,000 barrels per day."

Notably, the United States did not import any quantities from Russia.