EIA reports surge in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from seven key countries reached 5.401 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, decreased by 244,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.645 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 265,000 bpd last week, marking an increase of 110,000 bpd compared to the previous week’s average of 155,000 bpd."

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.912 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 499,000 bpd, Colombia at 295,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia at 291,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, US crude oil imports averaged 135,000 bpd from Nigeria and 4,000 bpd from Ecuador, while no oil was imported from Brazil or Libya during this period.