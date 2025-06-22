Iraqi oil exports to US jump 129,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ The United States significantly increased its crude oil imports from Iraq last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that US crude imports from Iraq averaged 213,000 barrels per day (bpd), a sharp rise of 129,000 bpd compared to the previous week's 84,000 bpd.

Despite the surge in Iraqi shipments, total US crude oil imports from ten major suppliers dropped to an average of 4.964 million bpd, down 492,000 bpd from the previous week's 5.456 million bpd.

Canada remained the top crude supplier to the US, delivering an average of 3.223 million bpd. Mexico followed with 394,000 bpd, then Saudi Arabia with 356,000 bpd, Brazil with 173,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 137,000 bpd.

Additional volumes came from Ecuador (136,000 bpd), Venezuela (132,000 bpd), Colombia (110,000 bpd), and Libya (90,000 bpd).