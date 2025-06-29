Iraqi oil exports to US drop 30,000 bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Shafaq News/ The United States reduced its crude oil imports from Iraq last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that US crude imports from Iraq averaged 183,000 barrels per day (bpd), a decline of 30,000 bpd from the previous week's 213,000 bpd.

In contrast, total US crude imports from ten major suppliers rose to an average of 5.236 million bpd, up 272,000 bpd from the prior week’s 4.964 million bpd.

Canada remained the leading supplier, shipping 3.168 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 397,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 346,000 bpd, Colombia with 325,000 bpd, and Brazil with 299,000 bpd.

Other contributors included Libya (240,000 bpd), Nigeria (209,000 bpd), Venezuela (70,000 bpd), and Ecuador (5,000 bpd).