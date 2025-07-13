EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US fall by 48,000 bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

The United States scaled back crude oil imports from Iraq last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that US crude imports from 10 major suppliers averaged 5.416 million barrels per day (bpd), down 772,000 bpd from the previous week’s 6.188 million bpd.

Iraqi oil exports dropped to 164,000 bpd, a decrease of 48,000 bpd from the prior week’s 212,000 bpd.

Canada remained the largest supplier, exporting 3.766 million bpd to the US, followed by Ecuador with 441,000 bpd, Mexico with 414,000 bpd, Brazil with 231,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 148,000 bpd.

Other notable exporters included Colombia (124,000 bpd), Libya (90,000 bpd), Nigeria (38,000 bpd), and Venezuela (25,000 bpd).