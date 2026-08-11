EIA: US crude imports from Iraq fall to zero

Shafaq News- Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq fell to zero in the latest four-week average, down from 45,000 barrels per day in the preceding period, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The drop extends a sharp decline in Iraqi crude shipments to the United States. EIA weekly data showed no imports from Iraq in the weeks ending July 3, July 10, and July 17, after shipments had already fallen to zero in two weeks of June.

Iraq, OPEC's second largest producer, ranked seventh among the United States' top 10 crude oil suppliers based on 2024 volumes, according to the EIA's weekly import table. The United States imported an average of about 179,000 barrels per day of Iraqi crude in 2025, compared with 198,000 bpd in 2024 and 213,000 bpd in 2023.