Erbil chess tournament draws 60+ players from across Iraq

Shafaq News- Erbil

An international chess tournament opened in Erbil on Tuesday, bringing together 62 players from across the Kurdistan Region and other parts of Iraq for five days of competition.

The fourth edition of the tournament, organized by Taj Chess Club and Academy, will run through Aug. 15, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Taj Academy President Hussein Ali said the tournament provides players from different areas with an opportunity to compete and exchange experience, while helping develop emerging talent.

He added that this year's edition had expanded in participation and organization as the academy seeks to “promote competitive chess in the region.”