Nasiriyah arrests four in ongoing corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces and a Federal Commission of Integrity team arrested four employees of the Nasiriyah Municipality Directorate wanted on charges related to damaging public funds, a source in the Dhi Qar provincial administration told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

One of those arrested holds the position of land division official within the Interior Ministry's section of the Nasiriyah municipality, the source added.

An ongoing pursuit campaign in Nasiriyah is targeting municipal employees and officials over land-related files and damage to public funds. Recent days have seen the arrest of several current and former employees and officials, including a former and a previous director of the Nasiriyah municipality.

Nasiriyah's Investigative Court, which specializes in integrity-related cases, had earlier issued arrest warrants for eight municipal employees, before the pursuit later expanded to include employees of the real estate registration department, brokers, and other individuals over the same files.

Dhi Qar Governor Haitham al-Hamdani is now taking charge of the Nasiriyah municipality's administration and carrying out administrative changes and dismissals, with the local government affirming its support for judicial and integrity authorities in pursuing corruption files.