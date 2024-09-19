Dhi Qar Council to question governor over alleged misconduct

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar’s Governorate Council has submitted a formal request to question Governor Murtadha al-Ibrahimi over alleged misconduct, a source told Shafaq News Agency on Thursday.

The council is expected to file the request next week, with the Governorate's Secretariat also set to receive a copy, according to the source. "A date for the session will be determined once the request is submitted," the source said.

The questioning will focus on accusations that al-Ibrahimi has violated procedures, including filing legal complaints against council members and awarding key projects to unqualified companies through direct contracts.

"These breaches, particularly involving project awards, have raised serious concerns among council members," the source added, noting that accountability is being demanded for the governor’s handling of governorate's affairs.