USD/ IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading higher in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 153,250 dinars in morning trading.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,450 dinars and buying prices at 153,400 dinars.