Netanyahu: Golan Heights will "always" belong to Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Golan Heights is "Israeli land," and Israel remains committed to controlling it as a vital area for its security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Syria strongly condemned Colombia’s recognition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied Syrian Golan, based on security pretexts inconsistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions about the matter.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 war and declared its annexation in 1981, a move not recognized by the international community. In 2019, the administration of US President Donald Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, while the United Nations continues to regard it as occupied Syrian territory.