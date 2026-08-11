Jordan hosts Iraq, Syria, and Kurdistan Region over border security

Shafaq News- Amman

Military leaders from Iraq, Jordan, Syria and the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday discussed border security and cross-border threats in Amman, agreeing to strengthen coordination, information-sharing and joint readiness.

Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah joined Jordanian Joint Chiefs Chairman Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti, Syria’s army chief, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Peshmerga Affairs and the Peshmerga Chief of Staff.

رئيس أركان الجيش يشارك في اجتماع عسكري رفيع المستوى بالمملكة الاردنية الهاشمية لبحث أمن المنطقة وحماية الحدودشارك السيد رئيس أركان الجيش الفريق اول قوات خاصة الركن عبد الامير رشيد يارالله، اليوم الثلاثاء الموافق 11 آب 2026، في اجتماع عسكري رفيع المستوى عُقد في المملكة الأردنية… pic.twitter.com/EoLwGNI8i0 — وزارة الدفاع العراقية (@modmiliq) August 11, 2026

The talks focused on regional security, border protection and transnational threats, with participants calling for closer military coordination and continued exchange of information and expertise. On the sidelines, Yarallah met US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper to discuss military cooperation and regional security developments.

In January, Baghdad tightened security along the border and ordered coordination with Kurdistan Region forces as fighting in northeastern Syria raised fears of infiltration and wider instability. Iraq shares roughly 610 to 618 kilometers of border with Syria and has reinforced the frontier with barriers, surveillance systems and layered deployments.

CENTCOM has also coordinated with Iraq and Syria this year on regional security, including the transfer of more than 5,700 ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria into Iraqi custody between January and February.