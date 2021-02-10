Kurdish-Kurdish talks suspends after “violation”, Source

Shafaq News / the Kurdish-Kurdish talks cut off due to a statement by a prominent leader in the Democratic Union Party describing the Rojava as "mercenaries", an informed source of the Kurdish National Council revealed on Wednesday.

In a talk to Turkey’ Yeni Özgür Politika Newspaper, The leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Aldar Khalil, described the Peshmerga Rojava forces as “mercenaries” which angered Kurds in Syria.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency “the Kurdish National Council told the SDF leader Mazloum Abdi that PYD should offer a sincere apology for Khalil’ statement, who heads the delegation of the Kurdish National Unity Parties."

"Abdi presented himself as a guarantor of the negotiations and agreements, but he is not even able to control the Democratic Union and the security services' violations." He added.

He noted that "the Kurdish council informed the US State Department delegation of the violated incident."

It’s noteworthy that the third stage of the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations comes amid an escalating tension after arresting activists and members of the Kurdish National Council by the Autonomous Administration, and several headquarters of the Council being attacked last December.

Since November 2019, delegations from both sides have held a series of consultations under the auspices of the US government at the United States’ and Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) joint headquarters in the city of Hasakah Initiated by the Syrian Democratic Force’s (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi, under pressure of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring and the US’s partial withdrawal from border areas in northern Syria, the negotiations marked the end of the diplomatic standstill between the deeply divided Kurdish parties