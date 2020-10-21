A Kurdish official in Diyala highlights the marginalization of the Kurds in the governorate

Shafaq News/ An Kurdish official in Diyala revealed today, Wednesday, a campaign against the Kurdish component in the governorate.

The member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Diyala and the member of the provincial council, Zahid Taher al-Dalawi, told Shafaq News agency, "the attempts to strip the Kurds of their entitlements and legal positions in Diyala did not stop under the influence of hegemony and arms amid the silence of the federal government and the relevant authorities for several years".

Al-Dalawi asserted, "the forcible seizure of any local executive position is not considered a legal seizure. The evidence is what happened in Mandali in 2017, when administrative and legislative positions using the power of arms", wondering, "What did those who snatched positions from the Kurds in Mandali and Qarah Tebah gain? There is no change in the services in light of the lack of budgets in the governorates and the limited powers that the heads of administrative units have?".

Al-Dalawi added, "The managers of administrative units from the Kurds or any other component are keen to provide services to their regions. However, they are bound by the restrictions of the lack of allocations and government neglect of most governorates and administrative units".

The local official considered, "snatching the administration of Mandali sub-district from the hand of the Kurds aims to consecrate racist nationalist policies and nothing more. What did the new administrators offer? did Mandali recover after the dismissal of the district director under the threat of weapons?", Referring to an incident that forced the director of Mandali to resign from his position in 2017 after the independence referendum took place in Kurdistan Region.

Al-Dalawi added, "after years of illegal administrative changes, peaceful demonstrations took the streets with the same old demands".

Jalawla sub-district, 70 km northeast of Baquba, does not have a building for the local administration. Instead, it occupies a room in the district municipality due to political pressures, although the district director is from the Arab nationalism.