Iran strikes wound two of Kurdish opposition party in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iran struck on Tuesday the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party in the Alana Valley area, north of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Amjad Hussein, a party official, told Shafaq News that three missiles struck the headquarters, leaving two members slightly wounded and causing material damage to the premises.

On Saturday, Hussein said Tehran launched drone strikes on the party's positions near Al-Sulaymaniyah, without resulting in casualties.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, PM Masrour Barzani said attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region “came either directly from Iran or from inside Iraq through some militias.”

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage