Erbil, Baghdad agree 50-50 border revenue split under ASYCUDA

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil and Baghdad reached a final agreement on implementing the ASYCUDA customs system at Kurdistan Region border crossings, settling the dispute with a 50-50 split of border revenues, Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed told reporters on Tuesday.

The agreement followed “lengthy negotiations” overseen by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who had been in direct contact with Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi over the issue.

“With this issue resolved, there are no longer any obstacles to implementing ASYCUDA,” he added, arguing that the system would facilitate trade and benefit both Baghdad and Erbil.

Ahmed also called for the removal of federal customs checkpoints established in provinces bordering the Kurdistan Region —Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin— once the system takes effect. He described the checkpoints as unconstitutional and unlawful measures introduced by officials under the previous federal government.

ASYCUDA, the Automated System for Customs Data developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), is designed to digitize customs procedures, including declarations, revenue collection, and trade data management.

Read more: Baghdad and Erbil standardize border procedures under ASYCUDA initiative