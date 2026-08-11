Syria sentences former president Bashar al-Assad to death

Shafaq News- Damascus

A Syrian court sentenced former President Bashar al-Assad to death on Tuesday after convicting him of murder, torture, arbitrary detention and crimes against humanity, state news agency SANA reported.

The court also handed death sentences to his brother Maher al-Assad and several other defendants who remain at large. Former security official Atef Najib was also sentenced to death.

الإعدام لعاطف نجيب حضورياً و8 آخرين فارين يتقدمهم بشار وماهر الأسد لارتكابهم جرائم حرب وقتل وتعذيب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية بحق الشعب السوري.#سانا pic.twitter.com/ehZhnM3oQs — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) August 11, 2026

On December 8, 2024, al-Assad left Syria as opposition forces took full control of Damascus and the country’s governance. The Kremlin confirmed later that he and his family arrived in Moscow, where they were granted asylum on humanitarian grounds.