Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

Three people, including two children, were killed in a Russian attack on the Kyiv Region, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko claimed on Sunday.

Tkachenko added that private homes and a vehicle were damaged, while a fire that broke out in one home was extinguished. Ukraine’s National Police identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman, her two-year-old son, and a three-year-old girl following a suspected drone strike on a home in Hlevakha.

A woman was also injured in the Fastiv district, while a mother and child were wounded and hospitalized in the Vyshhorod district. An educational facility and a bus were damaged in Vyshhorod.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 138 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and decoy drones overnight from Russian territory and Russian-held areas. Ukrainian forces shot down or suppressed 101 drones, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations and debris from intercepted drones fell at five others.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that its overnight strikes hit the Radionix electronics company in Kyiv, which it alleged produces control systems for Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles. A B-Mobile data center used to “store, process, and transmit data for the Ukrainian military” was also struck.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov stated that Russian air defenses and electronic warfare units shot down or suppressed 249 drones across 17 districts, leaving two dead and seven injured in the Moscow region. In Sofyino, a 44-year-old woman was killed and five people, including two children, were injured when a drone struck a three-story apartment building.

An elderly man was also killed when a private home was destroyed and caught fire in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo district. In Ramenskoye, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated after the roof of a 21-story apartment building caught fire. Twenty vehicles were damaged, according to Vorobyov.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin disclosed that Russian defenses had downed more than 1,600 drones since Saturday, including 450 headed toward Moscow. Several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery and damaged a facility at the site, while another struck an apartment building, he added. No casualties were immediately reported there.

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More than 30 flights were unable to land at Moscow airports because of security restrictions and were diverted to alternate airports, TASS reported, citing airport officials.