Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday renewed his support for bringing all weapons across Iraq under state control.

“Law must prevail throughout Iraq,” Barzani told reporters after attending the launch of the 2026-2027 school year in Erbil.

The Global Coalition’s current military mission in Iraq is scheduled to end on September 30. The Iraqi government has also linked that date to efforts to bring weapons outside state institutions under government control.

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September 30 deadline

Barzani also called on members of the Kurdistan Parliament who are boycotting sessions to resume their national and oversight duties. Reactivating parliament, he added, is the “first and essential step” toward forming a new KRG.

The Kurdistan Region’s 10th cabinet remains unformed nearly two years after the October 20, 2024 parliamentary election. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 39 seats and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) 23 in the 100-seat legislature, leaving neither with enough seats to form a government alone.

On September 17, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said recent KDP-PUK contacts had produced “tangible understandings” and that the parties were on the right track toward forming the new government.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances