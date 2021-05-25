Kurdistan Parliament holds al-Sulaymaniyah responsible for the salary cuts

Shafaq News / Kurdistan's Parliamentary Committee of Finance announced that the local government in al-Sulaymaniyah does not send non-oil financial revenues to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s treasury, which has caused the continuation of the deduction of the public sector employee’s salaries.

Havidar Ahmed, deputy head of the Committee, said in a press conference that Duhok and Erbil deliver the financial revenues of the border crossings to the regional government, noting that the latter informed al-Sulaymaniyah administration that most people who receive job salaries, retirement salaries, grants, and financial aid are in al-Sulaymaniyah.

He added that the regional government had informed the governorate’s administration of the necessity to hand over $ 80 million a month. However, although the governorate has seven border crossings, it is refusing to hand over the revenues.

“Is it fair that we cut from the salaries of Erbil and Dohuk’s employees for al-Sulaymaniyah, while it is the latter is not ready to hand over its financial revenues?”

The deputy president of the Committee indicated that the government spends 400 billion dinars per month to the departments of al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, stressing that al-Sulaymaniyah’s failure to send financial revenues caused the employees ’salaries to be deducted.