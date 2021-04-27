Kurdistan's Parliament debunks "double salaries" allegations

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Committee for Biometric registration in Kurdistan debunked the statements of Kurdistan's parliament member on double salaries and alien employees, stressing that the committee suspended the Salaries of 16,505 and investigates the salaries of 36 thousand other employees.

"The Kurdistan Parliament meeting today, Tuesday, touched upon a statement by a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc, who indicated that the supervisor of the Supreme Committee for Biometric Registration does not sign the order to dismiss the illegal and multiple salaries," a statement of Kurdistan's Parliament said, "the committee denies the validity of the statements of this MP."

The statement added, "the committee reveals to the public opinion these statements are unfounded. The final decision of the committee in this regard was to suspend the salaries of 16,505 persons of illegal double salaries."

He added that the committee is currently conducting investigations into the salaries of another 36,000 citizens, pointing out that decisions will be taken in this regard.

The statement indicated, "it appears that the parliamentarian mentioned above spoke with these statements out of ignorance of the subject," stressing, "the biometric registration process is underway."