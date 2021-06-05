Kurdish Parliamentary committee condemns the difficult living conditions of Yazidis

Shafaq News/ the Parliamentary Committee on Kurdistani Areas outside the KRG Administrative Area condemned on Saturday the fire incident that broke out in "Sharya" camp in Duhok governorate.

The committee said in a statement that it condemns all the difficult living conditions that “Yazidi sisters and brothers face daily.”

The committee added that this incident reaffirms “the importance and necessity of the negotiations between Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government on Sinjar Agreement, which must be implemented.”

Yesterday, the media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Duhok governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out about 400 tents in Sharya camp.

Atroushi told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was caused by a short circuit, noting that helicopters and firefighting teams intervened to extinguish it.

For his part, Duhok’s Governor, Ali Tatar, formed a committee to uncover the circumstances of the accident and compensate those affected by it, according to Atroushi.