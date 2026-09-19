Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Inspection teams seized 200 kilograms of spoiled meat from a restaurant in central Nasiriyah, with doctors confirming it was spoiled rather than pork, the head of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council’s Health Committee, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Earlier today, Iraqi media outlets reported that authorities seized 200 kilograms of pork during a raid on a restaurant in Nasiriyah.

The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison on September 14 for allegedly passing off wild boar meat as minced meat, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

Legal expert Habib Al-Quraishi told Shafaq News that Iraqi law does not specifically prohibit the sale of pork, though selling it as a different type of meat could amount to commercial fraud.