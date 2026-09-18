Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested a Civil Defense lieutenant colonel in Dhi Qar on Friday after allegedly catching him receiving a bribe, a security source told Shafaq News.

The officer was apprehended on Al-Jumhuriya Street in central Nasiriyah on suspicion of colluding with commercial complex owners to help them bypass safety requirements.

Dhi Qar province has been the focus of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting public employees and officials suspected of misusing public funds. Earlier on Friday, the Federal Integrity Commission and the INSS detained 70 people in a probe involving the municipality, with more than 15 warrants still outstanding, according to an informed provincial government source.