Dhi Qar corruption suspect found hiding in religious shrine

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces in Dhi Qar arrested a Nasiriyah Municipality employee who had been hiding inside a religious shrine south of the provincial capital, a security source said on Tuesday.

The Nasiriyah Investigative Court issued arrest warrants on August 6 arrest warrants for eight municipality employees, including former municipal director Qahtan Adnan. The Intelligence Service and Federal Commission of Integrity then launched a joint operation targeting more than 20 people, including employees of the Nasiriyah Municipality, Real Estate Registration Directorate and members of the Bar Association over causing substantial losses to public funds.

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