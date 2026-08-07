Iraqi authorities arrest eight in Dhi Qar corruption raid

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence officers and personnel from the Commission of Integrity launched a large-scale operation in Dhi Qar province on Friday to arrest more than 20 suspects, including employees from the Nasiriyah Municipality, the Real Estate Registration Directorate, and the Bar Association, on charges of causing serious damage to public funds, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation has so far resulted in the arrest of more than eight suspects, including former Nasiriyah Municipality Director Qahtan Adnan.

Earlier today, the Dhi Qar Court of Appeal announced the arrest of several employees from the Nasiriyah Municipality and a number of transaction brokers.

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