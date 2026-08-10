Baghdad dentist, Babil teenager die by suicide

Shafaq News- Babil/ Baghdad

Two young people committed suicide in separate incidents in Babil and Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi security sources told Shafaq News.

In Babil, an 18-year-old man from Al-Musayyib was found dead inside a bird enclosure. No further details were available.

Separately, authorities in Baghdad recovered the body of a dentist from the Tigris River after finding her vehicle parked on the 14 Ramadan Bridge. Her family said she had been experiencing depression.

Interior Ministry figures show 617 suicides were recorded across Iraq in the first six months of 2026. Separate data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs put the monthly rate at 55–70 cases in 2025, following an increase in annual cases from roughly 1,100 in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023 and nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: Iraq’s rising suicide cases