Kurdish families’ return suspended after Syria’s Ras Al-Ain clashes

Shafaq News- Damascus

The return of displaced residents to Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) has been suspended, deputy director of the Internal Security Forces in Al-Hasakah said on Monday.

Siban Afrin noted in a statement that the decision followed “individual and unacceptable attacks and acts of vandalism” targeting families coming back to the city after eight years of displacement. “Authorities responded to the incidents and arrested several suspects, while searches for others remain underway ahead of legal proceedings.”

Clashes broke out in Ras Al-Ain today earlier today after six Kurdish families returned without prior coordination and found other families living in their homes. Internal Security Forces intervened to contain the dispute.

Meanwhile, Syrian internal security authorities imposed a curfew in the city of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani), a predominantly Kurdish city in northern Syria, until further notice, citing the need to protect residents and maintain security and stability.

The resettlement is part of the January 29 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also provides the groups integration and Autonomous Administration institutions into the Syrian state.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force