Western Nineveh water plan moves to funding stage

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh authorities have developed a new plan to address water shortages in the Iraqi province's western districts, Nineveh Water Directorate Chairman Moayad Sadiq said on Monday.

The official told reporters that the directorate, in coordination with the provincial administration and the Ministry of Municipalities, had completed designs for the unified Sinjar-Al-Baaj water project, with a capacity of 16,000 cubic meters. The proposal has been submitted to the ministry to secure funding.

Water services in the Nineveh Plains have also improved following the completion and operation of several projects, but western Nineveh remains the main challenge, particularly Sinjar district, which relies heavily on wells.

Water reserves at the Mosul Dam have increased following a favorable rainy season, Sadiq added, while identifying funding and staffing shortages, urban expansion, and illegal use of water networks as key challenges to supply efforts.

Last Wednesday, residents of several villages in Wana subdistrict, north of Mosul, reported flooding caused by water overflowing from the Mosul Dam reservoir, warning that the problem could worsen without government intervention.

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