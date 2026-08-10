Japan backs deeper investment ties with reforming Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Japan linked Iraq’s economic growth and improving investment environment to greater security and economic stability, anti-corruption measures and policies aimed at attracting investment, Ambassador Akira Endo stated on Monday.

Endo made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, where he conveyed an official invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for Al-Zaidi to visit Tokyo and deepen bilateral economic and investment cooperation. Al-Zaidi urged Japanese companies to expand their presence in Iraq, particularly in energy, technology and development, while calling for sustainable economic partnerships.

Iraqi authorities detained at least 210 officials, lawmakers, employees and business figures during the first six weeks of the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, according to a Shafaq News review of confirmed cases between June 28 and August 9. The campaign reached at least ten provinces and several ministries.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM Al-Zaidi